Tickets go on sale for The Podcast Show 2022

The new international festival for podcasting, The Podcast Show 2022 is set to welcome 6,000 people for a one-of-a-kind vibrant event for industry professionals, independent podcast creators, business leaders, emerging talent and fans alike. The festival will take place across two days at The Business Design Centre in Islington, London on 25 & 26 May 2022. Delegate day passes for The Podcast Show 2022 are on sale now at thepodcastshowlondon.com. Prices start from only £55 with a limited number of £30 tickets for those aged 30 and under.

Jason Carter, Event Director of The Podcast Show 2022:

“We are delighted to reveal more of our plans for The Podcast Show. It is shaping up to be a fantastic gathering in London. We have so many of the major global players participating in the festival, with more to be announced soon, and working with them our team are developing a superb programme of activities in May.”

The Podcast Show 2022 will bring together the audio and broadcast industry under one roof to learn, do business and network. In the heart of the City’s media district, the festival is just a stone’s throw away from Kings Cross London and the Eurostar, the gateway to the rest of Europe.

Produced by AV Media & Events, a joint venture between SME London and GetOnMedia, the festival will celebrate podcasting, plus its huge popularity and growth. It will also support the newest podcast creators and help shape the future of podcasting.

The Podcast Show 2022 will host 150 in-person panels and sessions with industry leaders, discussing everything from what commissioners, ad buyers and potential funders are looking for, through to first-class marketing campaigns, how to succeed and how to avoid a flop. There will be a wide range of talks to fit attendees at every stage in their careers, whether just starting out or seasoned professionals.

Delegates can also expect unrivalled international networking opportunities with executives and decision-makers, offering a chance to be face-to-face with some of the biggest global organisations in the podcasting world, all showcasing many aspects of their business at the show with activation stages and more. Brands confirmed include Spotify, Amazon Music, Acast, BBC Sounds, Global, Wondery, Sony Music Entertainment, Audioboom, Anchor, Megaphone, Podnews, IAB UK, Insanity Group, The Guardian and Broadcast.

The Podcast Show 2022 will also provide masterclasses, chances to meet the experts, feedback and advice centres through to a creator’s corner, networking bars, major partner activations and a smattering of very special guests too. The festival’s ‘Brand Works’ on the main show floor will be a central hub to bring brands and advertisers together with podcast creators. Expect global industry leaders, recognisable talent, and brands around every corner.

Tom Connaughton, Managing Director, Spotify UK and Ireland (Lead Partner):

“We are working with artists, podcast creators and partners to help them find their voice, grow their audience and build their business. Please swing by and hear from us in person at the Origin Theatre about how we’re helping those investing their time and creativity into podcasting.”

With over 350 speakers, attendees can expect to hear from award-winning creatives, podcasters and rising stars. Exciting new additions to the programme include Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, alongside Happy Place’s Fearne Cotton; Wondery’s CEO Jen Sargent; Acast’s CEO Ross Adams; Tolani, Audrey and Milena from Spotify Exclusive podcast The Receipts; My Dad Wrote a Porno, The Observer’s audio critic Miranda Sawyer, Podnews’ James Cridland, BBC’s Nihal Arthanayake and Soundtracking’s Edith Bowman. The full line up for The Podcast Show 2022 will be announced shortly.

Each year, organisers will invite one internationally recognised podcast to guest curate a part of The Podcast Show 2022. My Dad Wrote A Porno will be the inaugural guest curators for 2022. The award-winning podcast trio, Alice Levine, Jamie Morton and James Cooper will appear at the show and curate a special programme of events that will feature some of their favourite podcasters and creators.

By night, organisers have partnered with SJM Concerts to present The Podcast Show 2022 LIVE from 23 – 29 May. In a week-long series of 20+ live events, the public can enjoy the most successful and hottest breakthrough podcasts brought to the stage. World-class talent, including Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place; The Guardian’s Comfort Eating with Grace Dent; RedHanded; Wondery’s British Scandal; Spotify Exclusive podcast The Receipts; The Rick Shiels Golf Show & BBC Radio 5 Live’s Elis James and John Robins, will be in venues across London. The full line will shortly be available on thepodcastshowlondon.com/the-podcast-show-2022-live and tickets are on sale now at thepodcastshowlondon.com

The Podcast Show 2022 are committed to supporting the future of the industry and nurturing the next steps in their careers. It will be the world’s leading event to discover diverse, emerging and under-represented podcast creator talent.

Craig Strachan, Head of Podcasts for Europe, Australia & New Zealand at Amazon Music (Lead Partner):

“Amazon Music and Wondery are thrilled to partner with The Podcast Show 2022. The power of podcasting has never been greater and as a podcast service, creator and hosting platform we’re proud to play our part in the sectors continued growth. The show will be a fantastic opportunity to bring together established creators from all areas of the industry, as well as emerging podcasters, to share ideas and expertise across a packed schedule of exciting events.”

The event management are thrilled to also welcome Audible, Audioboom, Sony Music Entertainment, Patreon, Marshall, Wondery, Fresh Air Productions, Shure, Triton Digital, Dolby, AdsWizz, Anchor and Megaphone as Partners. Media and Content Partners include Somethin’ Else, Pod Bible, Podnews, The Guardian, Broadcast, The Radio Academy, AudioUK, IAB UK, Student Radio Association and Insanity Group.

thepodcastshowlondon.com