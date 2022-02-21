Phillip Schofield celebrates ’40 years on TV’ with Lorraine Kelly

The This Morning host was surprised by Lorraine Kelly earlier today.

This is the moment, in the clip below, Phillip Schofield got the surprise of his life – celebrating his 40 years in television. Lorraine surprised him at the This Morning makeup room and revealed his show co-host Holly Willoughby knew all about the celebration.

In a takeover of today’s Lorraine, the broadcasting legend was surprised by friends, family and celebrities to mark his TV milestone. There were video messages from former This Morning and Mrs & Mrs co-host Fern Britton, Going Live! fellow presenter Sarah Greene, Children’s BBC colleague Andi Peters – in a recreation of the CBBC Broom Cupboard, Talking Telephone Numbers co-star Emma Forbes and in the studio memories and praise from Holly Willoughby and stage star Linzi Hateley, who performed with Phillip in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Phillip, who came out as gay in February 2020, was also celebrated in a live video link, by his family with one of his daughters and wife appearing in the programme to celebrate how they are still a loving family. There were also, along with classic clips, tributes from names such as Stephen Fry, Ant and Dec, Judi Dench and ITV boss Kevin Lygo.

One of the longest-running This Morning hosts, Ruth Langsford, who joined the show before Schofield, was absent from the proceedings. Ruth’s husband and former This Morning co-host Eammon Holmes, now of GB News, was also missing from the knees-up. Holmes had attacked his former ITV co-star in the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine last weekend, with Eammon describing Phillip as “passive-aggressive”.

You can watch the whole Lorraine special on the ITV Hub and STV Player.

Lorraine, weekdays from 9 am on ITV.