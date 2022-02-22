Netflix documentary investigates the Madrid train bombings

The streaming service brings the documentary to screens from February 23rd in the UK.

On March 11th, 2004, the day now known as 11M, the largest terrorist attack in European history took place in Madrid. The Madrid train bombings, a series of coordinated nearly simultaneous explosions, took place in the morning of the 11th and were direct attacks against the Cercanías commuter train system in Madrid, Spain. The terrorism occurred three days before Spain’s general elections.

Over 190 people were killed.

Nearly 2,000 were injured.

A memorial service for the victims of this incident was held on 25 March 2004 at the Almudena Cathedral. It was attended by King Juan Carlos I, Queen Sofía, victims’ families, and representatives from numerous other countries, including British prime minister Tony Blair, French President Jacques Chirac, German chancellor Gerhard Schröder, and U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The Spanish government initially claimed the atrocity was linked to the Basque terror group ETA, but now Netflix state this documentary will reveal the true identity of the masterminds behind the attacks.

11M: Terror in Madrid, streaming on Netflix from tomorrow (Feb 23rd)