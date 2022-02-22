Vicky Pattison goes to town in the battle to fight food waste

The ‘Queen of the Jungle’ has partnered with the UK’s leading frozen pizza brand in a combined effort to support food redistribution charity FareShare.

Frozen pizza brand, Chicago Town, has partnered with TV superstar Vicky Pattison and the charity FareShare to help fight food waste – and spread a slice of pizza positivity along the way. The trio have joined forces to raise thousands for the UK-based food redistribution charity and share positivity online, with Vicky already making a series of pizza-loving inspirational posts.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare;

“It’s never been more important to make sure vulnerable people have access to good food, which is why we are so grateful to have support from Chicago Town, and Vicky Pattison at this crucial time. The £3 donation will help fight hunger across the UK and just by nominating three people who you’d love to share a pizza with, you’re contributing to that donation, so we’d love for people to get involved.”

In front of almost 5 million Instagram followers, self-confessed pizza lover Vicky can be seen looking loved-up and enjoying delicious Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Cheese pizza alongside her boyfriend of three years, Ercan Ramadan.

In the post, she’s encouraging fans to head over to @chicagotown_uk’s most recent post and tag three friends in the comments that they would like to enjoy a pizza with. Vicky herself tagged her mum, Ercan and her close friend, DJ Gavin Foord as her nominations.

‘Chicago Town’s Takeaway pizzas are smothered in signature sauce and loaded with tasty toppings like Loaded Cheese, Magnificent Meat Feast and Sweet Honey BBQ Salami. They’re the perfect weekend treat for families or couples looking to enjoy a delicious meal without paying takeaway prices, so celebrating that pizza sharing moment couldn’t be more appetising.‘ – Chicago Town PR

For every 3 people tagged, Chicago Town will donate £3 to FareShare (up to the value of £15,000). Meanwhile, 50 lucky people who post will also get the chance to win free Chicago Town pizza vouchers too – taaaasty!

FareShare is the UK’s biggest food charity which fights hunger by redistributing surplus food to frontline charities. The support from this campaign will be used to obtain quality surplus food from the food industry that would otherwise have gone to waste. They will then redistribute the food among their 10,500 charity and community groups across the United Kingdom via their network partners.

Rachel Bradshaw, Marketing Manager at Chicago Town: