Channel 4 are back on the West Midlands paramedic frontline

February 22, 2022
Neil Lang
Channel 4 take in more emergencies…

Cameras are back on the road with the paramedic crews of the West Midlands Ambulance Service, as they save more people’s lives.

From car crashes to cardiac arrests, the documentary is on board nine ambulances filming across the West Midlands during an unprecedented time for the NHS.

In this episode, the paramedics help a fifteen-year-old girl who’s trapped in the back of a crashed car. They are concerned as she can’t remember what happened and keeps asking if she’s been in an accident. A chemical attack at a shopping centre leaves a woman with a burning throat and struggling to breathe.

A publican is in agony with crippling chest pains. A woman with a severe lung condition calls for help. And it’s never a good idea to stop taking your medication, as a man who has diabetes finds out when he has to go to the hospital.

999: On The Frontline, Channel 4, 10 pm

