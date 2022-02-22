Special programmes for St David’s Day from BBC Cymru Wales

Michael Sheen to introduce brand new BBC Radio Wales programme and BBC Sounds podcast series, Margins To Mainstream.

On March 1st, Hollywood star Michael Sheen introduces 11 new writers from under-represented backgrounds on a journey to reveal truths from the margins of society in Margins To Mainstream.

Writers featured in the podcast series and BBC Radio Wales programme include Maya Jordan, a neuro-divergent working-class mother of six from Newtown, currently writing a novel about a goddess of the River Severn. And Stephen Tuffin, a former cab driver, cook, door-to-door salesman and builder who is now writing working-class stories inspired by the world he’s lived and worked in.

All 11 writers have been working with a range of mentors, including Welsh playwright Sian Owen, The Damned United novelist David Peace and journalists Kevin Maguire and Siobhan McNally, and have come together to have their pieces performed by Michael Sheen and others.

Michael Sheen:

“A conversation that only has the same voices being heard over and over again is a dead conversation. Nothing truly new or vital can ever come from it. There are extraordinary stories waiting among the unheard and on the margins. This series will introduce fresh perspectives and great stories from 11 new writers who deserve your attention.”

The podcasts will be available on BBC Sounds and a special programme featuring some of the writers will be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales on the 1st March at 6.30 pm. Also at 9 pm, Welsh Folk act, Calan, celebrate St David’s Day with a special performance recorded live at The Gate arts centre in Cardiff, introduced by Celtic Heartbeat presenter, Frank Hennessy.

BBC Radio Cymru will mark the day with a feast of musical treats, including the best of Welsh folk music. Artists including Gwilym Bowen Rhys and Gareth Bonello will join Aled Hughes and the Bore Cothi programme for live sessions and at 9pm Lisa Gwilym and Heledd Cynwal present Y Gerddorfa, a concert with award-winning Welsh folk band, Calan performing with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. On Radio Cymru 2, Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis Morris create a special playlist to celebrate the day on Miwsig y Siarter Iaith.