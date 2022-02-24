RTS wins for News at Ten, Sky News and BBC Breakfast

Sky News won News Channel of the Year for a fifth consecutive year at last night’s 2022 Royal Television Society Television Journalism Awards.

John Ryley, Head of Sky News:

“In these uncertain times it has never been more important to champion fact-led, impartial reporting, and we’re proud that Sky News has been recognised for this by winning News Channel of the Year for a phenomenal fifth year in a row.”

Sky News picked up ‘News Channel of the Year’, while Dean Massey scooped Camera Operator of the Year for his for his “skill in composition, colour and innovative sequence production”, whilst Sky News’ Climate Live from COP26 was awarded the News Technology award for its use of technology in an “ambitious and original way”.

Announcing the Channel of the Year award, the RTS judging panel said;

"The jury agreed that the winning channel – while doing its normal good job reporting breaking news – had been especially innovative in other ways. It's focus on data journalism and its dedicated climate change coverage stood out in particular". "This category demonstrated that innovation is alive and well in the television journalism business. But the jury was especially impressed by one entry which used technology in an ambitious and original way. In particular it allowed the production team at base to control the output created 400 miles away."

ITV’s News at Ten picked up the ‘Daily News Programme of the Year‘ award, and ‘Television Journalist of the Year’ was awarded to Clive Myrie of BBC News. In individual awards, the BBC had nine wins across the 19 categories including ‘Scoop of the Year’ for BBC Breakfast and its report on Free School Meals, as well as ‘Interview of the Year’ for The Andrew Marr Show and its interview with the Chinese Ambassador, which the jury described as “a masterclass in technique, gutsy and went for the jugular”.

Regionally Hannah Miller was bestowed ‘Nations and Regions Presenter of the Year’ for ITV News Granada Reports and BBC London News won for their report ‘Coronavirus in London’.

The virtual celebrations were hosted by Mishal Husain.

Chair of the Awards, Simon Bucks: