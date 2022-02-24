Dabbers Bingo launches hunt for its next top bingo caller

Dabber’s Social Bingo, London’s best-loved alternative Bingo Hall is on the hunt for its 2022 ‘Next Top Bingo Caller’.

So, if you’ve ever yearned to get up on stage and try your hand at entertaining the masses, then this competition might just be for you. With Dabbers Social Bingo, gone are the days of dusty old callers mumbling “two fat ladies – 88” into the microphone, now callers get a chance to truly work the room as they are encouraged to bring their talents to the stage, be that comedy, cabaret, music or any form of performance that the Dabbers crowd will love.

Dabbers and comedy have a long-held relationship – with comic callers at the centre of the Dabbers bingo experience. Their regular nights have a plethora of comedy names – guest hosts have included Aurie Styla, Marcel Lucont, Olaf Falafel, Tony Law, Tom Houghton, Eleanor Conway, and many more. The company prides itself as having comedy and performance at the heart of everything it does, the team visit The Edinburgh Festival every year to scout for new talent that really the hit the jackpot.

The competition is a way to search for new callers who the team might not otherwise come across.

This year’s competition which will be held via a series of heats at Dabber’s Bingo Hall in Houndsditch EC3 (4 min walk from Aldgate Tube) and will be hosted by BBC New Comedy Award finalist Sikisa Bostwick, with a judging panel made up of agents, festival bookers and journalists – so if you’ve always thought you might be the destined for stardom, who knows where the opportunity could lead!

Entrants are not required to be professional performers but what is essential is a unique talent be that comedy, impressive dance moves, or just the skills and tricks to hold the attention of a room full of people as you reinvent bingo calling and make it your own.

Entrants are asked to send a short video introducing themselves and calling out some bingo lingo to the camera. Videos should be no longer than one minute and don’t have to be professionally filmed, the team just want to see your style.

First prize is £1,000 courtesy of sponsors: malibu plus a 12-month contract with Dabbers Social Bingo and a luxury hotel stay. Entries should be sent to Dabbers Bingo before midnight on Friday 11th March. All entrants must be aged over 21.

You can follow the competition online via @dabbersbingo #DabbersTopCaller