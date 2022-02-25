Gogglebox introduce Scottish couple Joe and Roisin

BBC One Scotland may have more opt-outs than a legal document and ITV is STV ‘north of the border’, but there’s still plenty of telly to share…

The Gogglescots are Joe, 25, and Roisin, 23. They are a couple who have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home in Glasgow, having moved in together at the beginning of lockdown.

Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with friends. Joe loves playing video games, pizza making and spending time with Roisin.

Roisin and Joe will be seen for the first time on tonight’s Gogglebox at 9pm on Channel 4 where Britain’s sharpest armchair critics have been watching Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Cheaters, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Teen First Dates, Sunday Morning and BBC News.