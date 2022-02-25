James Arthur to share his mental health concerns with BBC Three

BBC Three has announced James Arthur: Out of Our Minds.

The production is a deeply personal film with the Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter James Arthur, which focuses on male mental health and the use of anti-depressants.

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three:

“We are grateful to James for putting his trust in us to share his story. Despite some of the themes the film will explore, we hope it will be full of optimism and shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel for people with similar experiences.”

With prescriptions for antidepressants at an all-time high in the UK, this timely film follows James as he faces up to his own mental health struggles and issues with anti-depressant use as he prepares for a new tour.

Despite his ‘celebrity’ status, his story is not uncommon and a government review found that 7.3 million people, 17% of the adult population, are taking anti-depressants*. James will meet others who like him, have struggled to stop using anti-depressants but have found ways to pull themselves through and to thrive.

The documentary will be filmed in the northeast – where James has returned to live after many years living in London – and sees James telling his story with compelling honesty.

James Arthur: