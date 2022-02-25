Network stream The Persuaders! in movie form to mark 50th anniversary of ITC series

Set your watch… You have a date with Brett and Danny tonight, and an exclusive presentation of The Masqueraders…

The Persuaders! was an ITC for ATV series of mini-movies made for broadcast on UK and stateside television in 1971 and 1972 starring Roger Moore and Tony Curtis.

Tonight however the show gets a unique airing in a unique format, as a movie to mark the 50th anniversary of the series coming to its end.

“Join us for a celebration of The Persuaders!, Network Style, 50 years to the date of the final episode. Create an account for FREE at watch.networkonair.com. Login from 7:20pm GMT, February 25th, 2022 The Persuaders! at 50 Take Two will begin promptly at 7:30pm” – Network On Air

The Persuaders! an action-comedy series that united Curtis – as Danny Wilde a rough diamond, educated and moulded in the slums of New York City – and Moore – as Lord Brett Rupert George Robert Andrew Sinclair a polished British nobleman, educated at Harrow and Oxford – for twenty-four 50 minute episodes. The Persuaders! was filmed in Britain, France, and Italy between May 1970 and June 1971. The series’ synth-laden theme music was composed by John Barry.

“This is a one night only screening, don’t miss out… No second take.” – Network On Air



Users with a registered watch.networkonair.com account will be able to watch the ‘free streaming event’ The Persuaders! at 50 Take Two from 7.30pm