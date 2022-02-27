Pobol y Cwm: Gaynor has questions | Rownd a Rownd: It’s the day of the bike race…

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

Gaynor has questions for Lois when she finds medication in her possession. Meanwhile, Tyler regains a memory from the night of his attack which might lead him to the perpetrator. Garry turns on his family when he sees a spiteful online video by Aaron that targets Andrea. As Tyler proceeds to track down his attacker, Wilko must act quickly to keep the truth under wraps.

Britt puts her plan into action to break up Garry and Andrea’s relationship. Meanwhile, at Penrhewl, DJ’s mention of marriage doesn’t go down well with Sioned.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday.

It’s the day of the bike race and both Mathew and Philip believe that they will be victorious and are willing to sacrifice anything to ensure that, which is of some concern to some.

Following their kiss at Copa, it’s time for Elen and Llŷr to discuss their future but find it difficult to arrange a time and place as the children continuously interrupt! As Mick tries to lure Barry back down a dark path, Jason tries to help his brother… which in turn takes him down another dark path!

Jason is still in shock after learning the truth about Iris’s death.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.