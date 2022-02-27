BBC Studios has signed UK licensing ‘merch deals’ for Bluey and Hey Duggee

BBC Studios signs new UK licensing deals for Bluey and Hey Duggee…

Mandy Thwaites, Director, Magazines & Consumer Products, UK Division at BBC Studios:

“We’ve been extremely busy behind the scenes with Bluey and Hey Duggee and it’s great to see the interest both properties are generating. Personally, it was a real highlight to attend London Toy Fair and we had so many lovely conversations about the brands. It’s clear that our top dogs have great appeal across preschool audiences and people really connect to their warmth, inclusivity and humour.”

The story of Bluey, is about a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun. Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit.

In Australia, Bluey is the number one kids show on broadcast television and is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China; it now screens in over 60 countries. In the UK, Bluey was the most watched show on CBeebies in January 2022(2) and is also available on Disney+. In the US on Disney Junior, since March 2021, the show has been the #1 most watched TV series with kids 2-6(3).

Hey Duggee is a fun, inclusive and educational series devised by Grant Orchard, senior director of Studio AKA, and narrated by comedian Alexander Armstrong. BBC Studios and CBeebies recently announced it had commissioned a fourth series of the hit animation.

Each episode features members of the Squirrel Club exploring, learning and overcoming challenges to earn a new Badge from Duggee – making new friends along the way.

Since launching in 2014, Hey Duggee has become a six-time BAFTA and international Emmy award-winning hit. Hey Duggee was the most-watched kids’ show on CBeebies in 2021 and was streamed more than 250m times on BBC iPlayer in 2021. All episodes of Hey Duggee are available exclusively on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Additionally, Hey Duggee has over 1.2 million fans across its social channels and its official YouTube channel has over a billion lifetime views. Recently Hey Duggee teamed up with Sir David Attenborough for The Green Planet Badge a special episode to share the wonder of plants on CBeebies, BBC iPlayer and YouTube.

New deals with H&A and MV Sports will see both properties expand in the UK and follow the recent announcement of agreements with Danilo, Amscan and Character Options for Bluey.

