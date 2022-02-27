Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse to perform on DOI

Oti Mabuse:

“It’s so great to be dancing again and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on for my ‘I Am Here UK Tour’ when we debut the show on Dancing On Ice this Sunday! Someone pinch me! Dance will always be my first love and this tour will be the end of the most amazing chapter of my life! My way to say thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey.

“I’m so honoured that the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance. It’s literally a dream come true. Thank you also to my tour cast – Ladies – you are the best, and to my creative Director James Bennett and my wonderful team.”