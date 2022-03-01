Angus Castle-Doughty joins the cast of Hollyoaks

The actor will play Tony and Verity Hutchinson’s estranged brother, Eric Foster.

Tony and Verity Hutchinson’s estranged brother Eric moves into the Hollyoaks village as Angus Castle-Doughty takes on the role, and a new storyline begins…

Showtrial actor Angus’ first appearance as Eric on Hollyoaks will be on Monday 7th March.

His first episode will be a special episode for International Women’s Day and will stream first on All 4. Eric’s arrival comes as a big shock to his sister, Verity, and viewers will soon learn more about the siblings’ complex dynamic…

Socially awkward Eric struggles to integrate himself into village life, but his sister Verity is on hand to help introduce him to the residents.

But the big question is, how will Tony react to meeting his estranged brother for the first time…

Angus Castle-Doughty:

“From the moment I started, I’ve felt really welcomed into the fold. Eva [O’Hara] and I clicked straight away – we’ve had many discussions about our characters’ relationship. “Eric’s upcoming storyline is topical, important, and one which hasn’t been covered in soap before, and we are working really hard to do it justice.”

Angus has previously appeared in Shadow and Bone (2021), Agatha Raisin (2020), and Showtrial (2021).