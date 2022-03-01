Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 1st March

March 1, 2022
Dominic Knight
Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, March 1.

Confident that Bobby is telling the truth about the discovery she made, Mercedes gets defensive but Theresa pokes holes in the story.

Later, Theresa wants to seek outside help. Mercedes finds a secret door in their house and Bobby makes a drastic decision.

Meanwhile, John Paul is given an ultimatum, but what will he decide to do?

Elsewhere, Ella deals with the symptoms of her pregnancy alone. DeMarcus has a care package for Leah.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

