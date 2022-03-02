Best on the Box Highlights

Head back to 1909 as Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen goes Against The Ice

March 2, 2022
Shaun Linden
No Comments
Best on the Box choice for March 2nd…

In 1909, Denmark’s Arctic Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was attempting to disprove the United States’ claim to Northeast Greenland.

This claim was based on the assumption that Greenland was broken up into two different pieces of land. Leaving his crew behind with the ship, Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his inexperienced crew member, Iver Iversen (Joe Cole).

The two men succeed in finding the proof that Greenland is one island, but returning to the ship takes longer and is much harder than expected. Battling extreme hunger, fatigue and a polar bear attack, they finally arrive to find their ship crushed in the ice and the camp abandoned.

Hoping to be rescued, they now must fight to stay alive. As the days grow longer, their mental hold on reality starts to fade, breeding mistrust and paranoia, a dangerous cocktail in their fight for survival. Against the Ice is a true story of friendship, love and the awe-inspiring power of companionship.

Against The Ice, streaming from today on Netflix

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Lifestyle

‘Worst football team in Britain’ gets boost from Jimmy Bullard

March 2, 2022
Liz Charlton
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 2nd March

March 2, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 1st March

March 1, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 28th February

February 28, 2022
Dominic Knight