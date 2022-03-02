It’s almost time for ‘The Easy Cheesy’

Byron is launching the cheesy burger next week…

“Cheesus, what’s this?! A cheeseburger without the beef? Sometimes change can be great! This March, indulge in the tastiest, tangiest, taste bud tantalising burger you’ve ever tried…” – Byron spokesperson

The Easy Cheesy is a homage to cheese lovers, vegetarians and everyone in between. This deep-fried halloumi burger will, we’re confidently told, ‘set your taste buds alight, with the crunch of a deep-fried Halloumi patty, the creamy texture of smashed avocado, the tang of pickled red onions and the cooling effects of lime mayo, all encased in a glazed brioche bun!’

Launching on the 8th March, The Easy Cheesy will be available in all Byron restaurants and on Deliveroo, joining the already popular with fast food lovers beef, chicken and vegan burger options.

“For those looking for a complete cheese blowout, why not add a gooey mac & cheese on the side, perhaps some cheesy chips, or additional halloumi fries! Or simply a shake, some slaw, deep fried onion rings, or some good old regular fries!” – Byron spokesperson

The Easy Cheesy Burger can be munched on for £11.95, while sides start from £3.50 and shakes start from £5.50.

More information: www.byron.co.uk