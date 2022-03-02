The TV quiz and game shows where you’re most likely to win big

If you want to win big on a TV quiz show, your best option is The Chase…

Research by Gala Bingo analysed thousands of episodes of the UK’s biggest game shows – The Chase, Pointless, Tipping Point, Eggheads and Lingo – to reveal the quizzes where contestants have the most chance of success.

The highest average winnings can be found on The Chase, at £21,924, offering prizes more than double those typically handed out on Eggheads (£9,364), which is the second most generous show.

However, for your best chance of taking home some money, apply for Lingo, the incredibly popular word-based game on ITV. Contestants win money on 94% of its shows, just ahead of Tipping Point (93%). Eggheads is the hardest programme to win, with just 9% of teams being successful, but Pointless has the lowest average winnings, at £2,825.

When you account for the number of contestants, Tipping Point becomes a far more attractive option. With only one winner per show, successful players claim all the prize money for themselves, which averages at £4,172.

The Chase still tops the chart though, as, despite its prize being split between three players on average, each individual typically takes away £7,308. Host Bradley Walsh also oversaw the largest single win of all the shows, when 20-year-old Eden beat new Chaser Darragh Ennis in August 2021. Despite being alone in the final chase, the youngster answered 18 questions correctly to take home a massive £75,000.

Sara Jolly, head of brand marketing, at Gala Bingo:

“We’ve all sat at home watching TV quiz shows and fancied our chances at winning some money, and now we know which ones to enter for our biggest chance of success! It seems that Lingo is the best show to enter to get a bit of a prize, but The Chase is definitely number one for winning big.”

