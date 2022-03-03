Rakuten brings Beano TV to its offering

Rakuten TV, a VOD platform, has added one of Britain’s most iconic children’s brands, Beano, to their growing children’s collection.

The content forms part of their ‘Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television channels’ on their platform. Since February 2022, kids and families from all over UK and Ireland now have access to the fun and mischievous adventures of Dennis, Gnasher, Minnie the Minx and their Beanotown friends.

The Beano channel is the latest channel to join Rakuten TV’s growing portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming television free advert-supported content, strengthening its kids and family portfolio with local content.

Established in 1938, Beano is the world’s longest-running weekly comic and the #1 comic in the UK. Its beloved characters have been making childhood exciting for generations of kids, both in print and on TV, encouraging fun, silliness, imagination and mischief.

The launch of Beano’s channel, solidifies Rakuten TV’s high-quality content proposition for family audiences, offering films, series, animation, gaming and educational programmes. Rakuten TV’s current Family Friendly titles available on FAST channels include iconic brands such as the LEGO® channel, Planeta Junior TV, Kidz Bob, Caillou, Teletubbies and its branded Rakuten TV “Family” channel, featuring popular TV shows such as Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

This extensive offer of family-friendly commercial funded free channels broadens opportunities for advertisers, enabling them to reach Rakuten TV’s co-viewing family audience through ad placements alongside premium content on the big screen. Rakuten TV sits within Rakuten Advertising’s unified portfolio, where advertisers can buy media across a variety of channels. Drawing on first-party data and extensive audience insights, Rakuten Advertising and Rakuten TV offer brands unique discoverability, combining the targeting and tracking capabilities of digital formats with the advantages of TV.

Rakuten TV linear channels are currently accessible for FREE on the Rakuten TV app on selected Samsung, LG and Vestel Smart TV devices, and more device brands. Users can easily launch the app with a single click through the branded remote-control button and the pre-installed app.

www.rakuten.tv