Wasserman Boxing and Channel 5 bring ‘fight nights’ to network

Wasserman Boxing and Channel 5 have signed an exclusive multi-event deal that will bring some of the biggest names and brightest prospects in British boxing to terrestrial television.

Channel 5 will air a series of free-to-air fight nights delivered in association with Infinitum Entertainment and William Hill.

Caj Sohal, Head of Sport at Channel:

“We are very excited to be partnering with Wasserman, one of the world’s largest sports marketing companies, to continue to bring top class fights free-to-air in the UK. With the industry expertise of the Sauerland brothers and the incredible reach of the Wasserman agency, our audience can look forward to some unforgettable nights of boxing live and free on Channel 5.”

Formed following the acquisition of European powerhouse promoter Team Sauerland by leading global sports company Wasserman, Wasserman Boxing has become the UK’s fastest growing boxing stable, promoting many of the country’s greatest talents including Middleweight star Chris Eubank Jr, Welterweight contender Josh Kelly, Heavyweight hope Nathan Gorman, rising Super Lightweight Harlem Eubank, and undefeated Middleweight Linus Udofia.

The deal will secure five free-to-air fight nights for Channel 5 in 2022 that will also be streamed live on My5 and available on the player to catch up.

Wasserman Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland: