Red Nose special of ‘This is My House’ for BBC One

Rob Rinder:

“When I was asked to take part in this special episode of This Is MY House, I just had to say yes as I loved the first series. It was also a brilliant chance to take part for a fantastic cause, Comic Relief. It’s a cause close to my heart so it was an honour to be involved.”

An all-star panel of judges consisting of Claudia Winkleman, Chris Eubank, Harry Hill and Nina Wadia must deduce who the real homeowner is as they virtually snoop around a luxury four-bedroom house.

Celebrities Ricky Hatton, Claire Richards, Deborah Meaden, and Rob Rinder are the potential house owners trying to convince them. The celebrities all claim to own the same house but only one of them is telling the truth. The other three are lying through their teeth and will say anything to convince a panel of well-known judges it’s their house to win the game.

Money raised by Red Nose Day will help people in the UK and around the world live free from poverty, violence and discrimination, and support people with their mental health. Donations will also help to fund organisations providing essential support for people in Ukraine affected by the terrifying conflict and the mass displacement of people in many parts of the world.

Viewers tuning in to the special could also be in with the chance to win an amazing trip to Toronto, Canada including flights for two people and 4 nights stay in a 4 star hotel, whilst also being given the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief. Entrants must be UK residents and aged 18 or over.

Deborah Meaden:

“I had such a fantastic time on This Is MY House for Red Nose Day. The amazing work that Comic Relief does in supporting those who need help, both here in the UK and internationally is so important. I hope people enjoy watching the show as much as I enjoyed taking part.”

This Is MY House for Red Nose Day will air on Wednesday 16 March at 8pm on BBC One with the Red Nose Day night of TV airing on Friday 18 March on BBC One from 7pm.