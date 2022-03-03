ITVX what will it offer?

ITVX – What’s in store…

ITVX will be a destination for new exclusive content, every week, a mixture of commissioned and acquired series, singles and films across a full array of programme genres the broadcaster today announced.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment:

“Viewing habits are changing rapidly and ITV has exciting plans which we are announcing today to really scale up our streaming ambitions, offering viewers a service with more fresh, free content dropping every week than anywhere else.”

A wealth of dramas will now stream first and for free on ITVX before arriving six to nine months later on ITV’s broadcast channel, including A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, Nolly about ITV legend Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham Carter, Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins, Lenny Henry’s six part drama The Little Birds and Litvinenko starring David Tennant just some of the content to come.

Other ITVX exclusive content will comprise a raft of exciting comedy, including a new series using Deep Fake techniques to create hilarious celebrity set-ups, as well as a feature-length film finale for Plebs. Factual content will include The Case Against Cosby – a premium documentary exposing new truths about accusations against Bill Cosby with exclusive access to survivors, as well as a landmark natural history series, A Year on Planet Earth, with many more streaming premieres to be revealed in the run up to launch.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment:

“Our broadcast channels are very important to what we do, and we are still focused on delivering what ITV does better than anyone in commercial TV – creating programmes that bring audiences together – in-the-moment, in their millions, for that shared viewing, scheduled TV experience.”

From Broadchurch to Brideshead Revisited, the groundbreaking Up documentary series to Love Island, ITV’s biggest shows past and present, including Victoria, A Confession, Quiz and Unforgotten will be available as full series boxsets, for free, on ITVX.

ITVX will also be home to a wide selection of popular US series. In the first of a series of deals to be announced, ITV has concluded a wide-ranging content deal with WarnerMedia International Television Distribution for programmes including UK premieres of The Sex Lives of College Girls and All American, as well as The OC, One Tree Hill and select series of The 100, Supernatural and Veronica Mars. Blockbuster films will also be a big part of the service and ITVX intends to stream 500 films for free in its first year alone, with a constantly refreshed selection of titles and 150 films on the service at any one time.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment:

“…We know we have to deliver our programmes to as many people as possible in all the ways they want to watch them, and going forward viewers will now see a wide array of shows premiering first on ITVX, which is the cornerstone of ITV’s digital acceleration.”

Whether it’s the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, I’m A Celebrity or the Love Island Final, ITV will remain the home to the big events that bring the nation together, with all these must-watch events streaming live through ITVX, as they are broadcast on ITV’s channels.

As well as being able to live stream ITV linear channels, ITVX will have an ever-changing host of exclusive themed channels, data driven to align with viewer preferences and popularity. These constantly evolving pop-up channels will give a scheduled experience through a streaming service, with viewers able to choose where in the schedule they join.

With 20 channels at launch, including ‘Hell’s Kitchen US’, ‘True Crime’, ‘The Oxford Detectives’, ’90s Favourites’ and ‘The Chase’ as examples, viewers can have the ‘lean-back’ experience of watching a curated, scheduled channel, as part of the ITVX offering. ITV intends to offer viewers a new themed channel, every week of the year on ITVX.

