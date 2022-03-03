The Sex Lives of College Girls heads to ITV2

Exclusive premieres and fan favourites will be made available across linear and digital platforms from April…

ITV has signed an agreement with WarnerMedia which will make the UK content network the exclusive free-to-air home of programmes including the hotly anticipated The Sex Lives of College Girls, a comedy series created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau:

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Warner Bros which will allow our audiences to enjoy a diverse collection of programming, including the eagerly awaited The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

The first series of The Sex Live of College Girls will have its UK premiere exclusively on ITV Hub and ITV2 in April, with the second series to follow in due course on ITVX.

The series sees Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott star as four roommates randomly assigned to a dorm at Essex College, a prestigious New England university. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.

The deal will also see series’ of Hart of Dixie, The OC, One Tree Hill and the first three seasons of Veronica Mars available on ITV and ITV Hub next month, with all four seasons of All American, the American sports drama television series, being made available in May.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Lying Game, Carrie Bradshaw origin story The Carrie Diaries, Hellcats, Nikita, Chuck, Everwood and series of fan favourites Supernatural and The 100 are also included in the deal and will be made available via ITVX later this year.