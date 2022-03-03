Davina McCall remembers dad Andrew following his death

The Alzheimer’s Society has sent a message of support following the passing of Davina McCall’s father Andrew who had dementia .

Alzheimer’s Society sends their condolences and support to Davina and her family following the passing of her father Andrew earlier this week. Davina and her family have been active supporters of Alzheimer’s Society, backing campaigns such as Memory Walk.

Davina, Gabby and Andrew attended the Brighton Memory walk in 2017 following his diagnosis in 2016. The Big Brother presenter, 54, announced the death of her father on social media. Andrew passed away on Monday aged 77.

Kate Lee, CEO of Alzheimer’s Society:

“All of us at Alzheimer’s Society are so sorry to hear about the loss of Davina’s wonderful father, Andrew. We thank Davina and her family from the bottom of our hearts for the incredible amount of awareness they raised around dementia by speaking publicly since Andrew’s diagnosis in 2016. “When people like Davina share such personal stories it helps breakdown stigma and spread understanding, which is so vitally important. She, her dad Andrew and his wife Gaby went even further, taking part in Memory Walk to raise much needed funds to help people living with dementia. “Alzheimer’s Society is here for everyone affected by dementia. Visit us online at alzheimers.org or call 0333 150 3456 if you need support.”

Posting earlier today on Instagram Davina said, ‘My Dad , Andrew, died on Monday night. He took a turn for the worse on Sunday but thankfully he wasn’t in pain. He was peaceful. Im so grateful for that, and that we could be with him .. He was the best Dad I could ever wish for. My sister and I hit the jackpot. He always made time for us, opened his ( and my amazing mummas) house to all our friends, temporarily adopted mates of mine that needed help.

The Masked Singer judge and Language of Love presenter continued,

‘He was a facilitator, always helping people with intros … he knew EVERYBODY. And they ALL loved him! I can’t imagine how many careers and businesses were started because of him. The word legend has been used many times to describe my Dad. He was a bon vivante, loved life, positive to the very end… ‘it just works’ was one of the last phrases he was able to say as Alzheimer’s robbed him of the power of speech. He lived life. He loved us. And we loved him. With all our hearts. He leaves an enormous hole in our lives.’