Best on the Box Highlights

Disaster unfolds on The Holiday

March 3, 2022
Mike Watkins
Best on the Box choice for March 3rd…

In episode three of the four-part drama Alistair makes a shocking discovery while snooping on Jake’s phone.

At Kate’s birthday party, things are brought to a head when Alistair’s offer of support to Lucy is misconstrued. Relationships continue to unravel. An altercation between Lucy and Jake leads to Lucy making a startling confession to Izzy. Jenny cryptically warns Alistair that he will thank her one day for what she has done for their family.

Escaping the adults, the children head out to the scrubland, where disaster unfolds. With the children caught up in the scrub, the adults scramble to help them, leading them to find a dead body at the bottom of a cliff.

Their holiday and lives change forever…

The Holiday, Channel 5, 9 pm

