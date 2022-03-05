Highlights Pick of the Plots

Neighbours: David is furious with Aaron | Home and Away: Irene is frazzled

March 5, 2022
Doug Lambert
This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: David is furious with Aaron for his jealous attack on Dean, and suspicious Aaron is smarting over David’s continued friendship with his colleague. Levi refocuses on finding Gareth, but it gets awkward fast when he notices Freya acting different… flirtatiously different.

Tuesday: After Levi gets a police tip-off, Ned takes Harlow on a stakeout to see if they can spot Gareth. Roxy is thrilled about the upcoming pitch for Montana Marcel’s Fashion Week. Paul is caught off guard when he finds out Terese’s lawyer is after his assets.

Wednesday: Levi refuses to believe that Freya is a stalker, but he’s rattled as the group departs for River Bend. David is upset about the state of his marriage, and Dean catches this. Amy and Zara slowly come back together after the school fire and support each other.

Thursday: It’s episode 8,800 today and enamoured with Kiri and determined to relax, Nicolette throws herself into her holiday romance. Meanwhile, Levi comes clean to Freya about Ned and Harlow’s run-in with Gareth. Alone in the bush, reeling from his encounter with Freya, Levi is at a loss.

Friday: The terror at River Bend is just beginning. Hearing gunshots, the group search frantically for Levi and Freya, who comes face to face with Gareth. She has no idea what he’s done to Levi. Who will survive this holiday from hell?

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

