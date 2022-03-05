Neighbours: David is furious with Aaron | Home and Away: Irene is frazzled

This week in Erinsborough and Summer Bay…

Monday: David is furious with Aaron for his jealous attack on Dean, and suspicious Aaron is smarting over David’s continued friendship with his colleague. Levi refocuses on finding Gareth, but it gets awkward fast when he notices Freya acting different… flirtatiously different.

Tuesday: After Levi gets a police tip-off, Ned takes Harlow on a stakeout to see if they can spot Gareth. Roxy is thrilled about the upcoming pitch for Montana Marcel’s Fashion Week. Paul is caught off guard when he finds out Terese’s lawyer is after his assets.

Wednesday: Levi refuses to believe that Freya is a stalker, but he’s rattled as the group departs for River Bend. David is upset about the state of his marriage, and Dean catches this. Amy and Zara slowly come back together after the school fire and support each other.

Thursday: It’s episode 8,800 today and enamoured with Kiri and determined to relax, Nicolette throws herself into her holiday romance. Meanwhile, Levi comes clean to Freya about Ned and Harlow’s run-in with Gareth. Alone in the bush, reeling from his encounter with Freya, Levi is at a loss.

Friday: The terror at River Bend is just beginning. Hearing gunshots, the group search frantically for Levi and Freya, who comes face to face with Gareth. She has no idea what he’s done to Levi. Who will survive this holiday from hell?

Neighbours, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm and 5.30pm

Monday: Mia is involved in a high-speed chase with Cash. Ari is willing to do anything to protect his family. Ryder lasts the entire five hours in the coffin, but is help on the way? The Stewart family grapples with Martha’s last-minute decision.

Tuesday: Night has descended on the endangered Theo and Ryder. Tensions erupt at the hospital. Mia chastises Ari for his confession. The Parata family sinks into despair. Cash is powerless to help a man he believes to be innocent. Martha explains herself to Roo.

Wednesday: Justin and Alf’s argument escalates in the hospital. Ryder’s future remains uncertain. A strung-out Mia shows her vulnerability to Tane. Nikau turns his anger on Chloe. Tane averts a crisis with Chloe. Tane turns to Felicity for support and lays down the law with his family.

Thursday: Logan and Mackenzie have a fresh start. Nikau unloads on Bella. Irene is frazzled when Chloe calls to say she’s not coming to work. Bella tells Ziggy and Dean about Ari’s confession. Felicity reaches out to Ziggy about Tane shutting her out.

Friday: A worn-out Logan reconnects with a mysterious woman. Ziggy witnesses an indiscretion and turns to Dean for back-up. Logan tries to tell Mackenzie what’s going on. Irene offers her condolences to Chloe. John checks in with Alf about Martha. Bella consoles a sobbing Chloe.

Home and Away, Monday to Friday, 1.15pm on Channel 5