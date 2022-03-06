‘We are England’ turns its attention to the UK housing crisis

The programme investigates the housing crisis that is affecting local communities.

Focusing on six personal stories the BBC One series will highlight the complex issues people face when trying to find a home. The stories seen in this time slot varies depending on where you are are in the country. We Are England programmes are tailored to local BBC One regional output.

In the north of England, the show follows residents on a Leeds housing estate facing eviction from their privately rented homes that have stood since the 1950s who are desperately battling to keep their community together.

Viewers in and around the North East will see how a historically quiet suburb on the outskirts of Newcastle is now being taken over by students – and how that’s affecting the other residents. The episode produced by the Birmingham hub follows a Nottingham charity that started a new initiative that aims to get rough sleepers into their own properties as soon as possible. In and around Bristol the programme meets people escaping soaring house prices and high rents by living in their vehicles.

There is a family who are the last ones left on a once-thriving estate in South Acton fighting to save their dream home, after the council announces they want to knock it all down and build a new development, in an episode produced for the South East.

In a programme by the Norwich hub We Are England follow Jess, a 35 year-old from Luton, who has been struggling to get on to the property ladder, so has instead bought a 30ft narrowboat.