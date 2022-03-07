Emmerdale moves times with Charity and Chas in battle

Tonight Emmerdale moves to a new time-slot as ITV re-jig their evening schedules.

The gloves are off in the village as cousins Charity and Chas declare war while ITV declares war on EastEnders putting it up against the rival across the week at the same time as the BBC One offering.

At the centre of village life, the Dingles are renowned for their feisty relationships and with The Woolpack and the B&B set to host special events on the same day the warring landladies take sides and create havoc in a battle of one-upmanship.

Charity, played by Emma Atkins, and Lucy Pargeter as Chas, try their best to sabotage each other’s events and when they finally come face to face all hell breaks loose. Elsewhere in the village, Mandy (Lisa Riley) is traumatised to discover her only son has married his girlfriend Liv without her knowledge. Vinny is (Bradley Johnson) guilt-ridden when Mandy explains that she feels betrayed and sees his secret wedding as completely disrespectful. Will Vinny and his new wife Liv (Isobel Steel) be able to heal Mandy’s hurt?

Even though her murdering sister is finally in custody, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) still isn’t safe. Desperate for Meena (Paige Sandhu) to confess to her horrific crimes, she pays her a visit. But will manipulative Meena find a way to take her sister down with her?

Rhona (Zoe Henry) has always had a strained relationship with her mother Mary (Louise Jameson). Will her sudden arrival in the village heal their rift or only serve to escalate their estrangement?

Emmerdale, ITV, STV, UTV, Monday to Friday at 7.30pm with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

