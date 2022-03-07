Regular same timeslot for EastEnders from this evening

The BBC One schedule changes put EastEnders on at the same time four nights a week (Unless you live in Scotland)…

The Walford based serial sees episodes air Monday to Thursday at 7.30 pm giving it a regular familiar time slot across the UK – with the exception of BBC One Scotland who will air Tuesday’s episode at 8 pm directly after their own regional soap River City.

As well as the same time slot for EastEnders on BBC One over on BBC Two at 7 pm viewers can catch-up with the goings on at The Mill Medical Centre as Doctors gets a primetime repeat. The show continues to air Monday to Thursday at 1.45 pm on BBC One.

The changes have been made following the announcement ITV was to re-jig their schedules across the weekday evenings for the first time in over 20 years. These changes see Emmerdale go head-to-head with EastEnders at 7.30 pm while Coronation Street will air thrice weekly at 8 pm. The primetime repeat of Doctors appears to be an attempt to lure over soap fans who will be missing their dose of serial at 7 pm with ITV offering a full hour of national news from 6.30 pm, while The One Show continues in its usual slot on BBC One.

Storyline wise EastEnders start their new regular 7.30 pm four-nights-a-week with the beginning of the end for abusive serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) as his crimes are finally exposed. What started as a domestic violence storyline has spiralled into serial killing and further abuse as the soap went from social issue to high octane drama.

The week starts with it looking like Gray, once more, will get away with his murdering and abusive ways, however as the week progresses and his deeds begin to unravel he finds he has a lot of enemies in Walford.

Mick reels when Whitney drops a bombshell and when Shirley demands to know what’s happening, Whitney and Mick are left with no choice but to tell her. Karen refuses to believe Gray could be a killer and helps him hide, Mitch however isn’t convinced. Chelsea decides to confront her husband, but will that be a fatal decision for one of them, or will someone else take charge of ending his reign of terror?

