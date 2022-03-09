John Cena is the Peacemaker on Sky Max

DC fans, the wait is over, as Peacemaker will be coming exclusively to Sky and NOW.

All episodes of the series, written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, will be available later this month.

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn’s 2021 film, “The Suicide Squad” – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The programme stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with John Cena as co-executive producer.

Peacemaker available from 22 March on Sky Max and streaming service NOW via an Entertainment Membership.