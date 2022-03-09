Paul Brand to host ITV’s ‘Tonight’

ITV News UK Editor, Paul Brand, takes over from Julie Etchingham.

Brand takes over from ITV News at Ten anchor Julie Etchingham, who decided to step down from Tonight at the beginning of the year to concentrate on her news work and other ITV documentary projects.

Tom Giles, ITV Controller of Current Affairs and Commissioner of Tonight:

“I’m delighted that Paul will be taking over as the presenter of ITV’s Tonight. Though Julie is obviously a very hard act to follow, I know that Paul’s combination of journalistic excellence and natural regard and empathy for the stories that matter to our audiences will ensure the programme remains in the best of hands.”

Paul has previously led an investigation for the Tonight strand, with a film last November, ‘Searching for Patient Zero: Britain’s AIDS Tragedy’, which solved the forty-year mystery of the first recorded person to die of AIDS in the UK, John Eaddie. He will now take over as lead presenter across the entire strand, around 40 editions a year, from April 2022.

The appointment to the current affairs show will no effect his work as UK Editor at ITV News, where his recent exclusives include the video showing Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party, described by The Media Show as the “Political story of the year.”. He was named Political Journalist of the Year at the British Journalism Awards 2020 for his work uncovering the Covid-19 crisis in care homes.

Tonight launched in 1999 with Trevor McDonald as host, it replaced the long-running World In Action.

Paul Brand: