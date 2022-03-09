Five new shows for BET UK

A series of original commissions for BET UK has been revealed which the channel note will ‘cement it as a destination for Black culture.’

The roll-out of a slate of original commissions which will be available in the Spring and Summer on My5, BET UK’s new home, or the BET YouTube channel, see programmes ranging from Moments That Shaped: Queer Black Britain to Dating Black.



Cicelia Deane, Editorial and Commissioning Executive, BET UK:

“This is an exciting raft of new commissions for BET UK which solidifies us a go-to destination for Black British stories. Whether it’s being Black and queer, Black love, the role family plays in reaching your potential or a deep-dive into Black British music, each commission tells an important story of Black British culture. We’ve already had some incredible feedback and I can’t wait for UK audiences to experience it.”

Moments That Shaped: Queer Black Britain is a documentary narrated by Gina Yashere which celebrates the community’s move from underground and hidden to out and proud, touching on the struggles that Britain’s Black Queer community have faced along the way. Culminating in the biggest ever UK Black Pride event, staged in Haggerston Park, Hackney in 2019, the new film explores this liberation through archive footage and drama reconstructions, as well as personal testimony from the likes of activists Ajamu X and Marc Thompson, journalist Kuchenga Shenje, doctor and presenter Dr Ronx Ikharia, athlete Corinne Humphreys, as well as the founder of UK Black Pride, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah.

The Evolution of Black British Music is a five-part series which definitively documents the last 35 years of Black British music and the unique sounds birthed by UK Black Britain – jungle, garage, grime, AfroBashment and funky house, road rap and drill. The series features some incredible names, including: General Levy, Goldie, DJ Ron, DJ Brockie, Kele Le Roc, Oxide and Neutrino, DJ Spoony, Omar, Donaeo, Jammer, Nolay, DJ Target, D Double E, Tiffany Calver, Unknown T and Kenny Allstar.

Dating Black (not available on My5 but can be found on the BET International YouTube page) is an eight-part series created Black British female director Tonye Mak, designed to inspire meaningful discussions and remind what makes ‘Black love’ radical, transformative and aspirational. Featuring a returning cast of well-known social influencers and creatives, the series includes 4-5 topics each episode.

There is also Iconic Albums (2000s) is a three-part series which provides a rich exploration into the making, cultural impact and legacy of some of the 21st Century’s greatest Black British albums. The debut series features albums from the 2000s, by Estelle (Shine), Chip (I Am Chipmunk) and So Solid Crew (They Don’t Know). And finally Me And My Mum a documentary series which reveals what it took for some of the UK’s leading Black actors, musicians, athletes and celebrities to succeed against the odds. Chronicling the role their mothers played in their remarkable ascent to the top, star names are to follow.