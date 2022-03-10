Boris Johnson to be the first guest on Beth Rigby Interviews

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions tonight on Sky News.

As pressure grows on leaders in the West to take more action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Political Editor Rigby will question the Prime Minister on sanctions he’s imposed, asking what more can be done to squeeze Russia from the global economy.

The Home Office is under intense scrutiny with thousands of Ukrainian refugee applications delayed, Rigby will find out what the Prime Minister is doing to fix the problem and ask, what more the UK can do to extend its support to Ukraine during this humanitarian crisis.

Former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman will also join Beth on the show.

In her first broadcast interview since the loss of her late husband Jack Dromey MP, ‘mother of the house’ Harman will discuss her long career in politics, what her future holds and the big issues she has championed for decades such as women’s equality and social justice.

Beth Rigby Interviews is live on Sky News at 9pm every Thursday on Sky News.


