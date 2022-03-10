Sam Ryder to represent UK at Eurovision 2022

Ryder will be representing the United Kingdom at the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, set to be held in Turin, Italy in May with the song Space Man.

Signed to Parlophone, part of Warner Music Group, his debut EP was released in 2021 which has so far amassed over 100 million global streams with singles Whirlwind and Tiny Riot topping the worldwide iTunes charts. Sam has also just completed his first sold-out UK tour.

Sam Ryder:

“Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid l I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters. I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

Sam Ryder co-wrote Space Man with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

The contest itself will take place in Turin, Italy following the country’s victory at the 2021 contest with the song Zitti e buoni by Måneskin. The Semi-Finals will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 10 and Thursday 12 May at 8 pm and the Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer plus via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday 14 May from 8pm.

