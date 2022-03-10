DNA Journey to return to ITV

DNA Journey returns to ITV and ITV Hub next month the broadcaster has confirmed.

In the latest series, seven celebrity duos set off on a quest to discover where they come from and unearth secrets from their past in a life-changing and emotional voyage of discovery.

ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe:

“DNA Journey is an enthralling combination of heart-warming, emotional and high octane all at the same time, and it’s great to welcome some of TV’s favourite faces onto the show to delve deeper into their family histories and secrets.”

The new series, going out in two parts this year in Spring and Autumn 2022, is produced by Voltage TV and Mitre Studios and kicks off next month with three incredible globetrotting DNA stories from Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska plus Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace whose friendship takes them on a road trip they will never forget.

In the second part of the series, going out in the Autumn, brings together more big names. Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, Joel Dommett and Tom Allen, plus Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.

Delving into their family histories, the celebrated TV duos will be using cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed.

In the ultimate TV road trip, this year’s celebrities follow in the footsteps of Ant & Dec, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Amanda Holden and Alan Carr and Martin and Roman Kemp. The previous series, which last aired in March 2021, consolidated with 3.9 million viewers.

ITV Commissioning Editor Louise Major: