Spring into nature: The best UK cities for nature lovers

The UK’s best cities for nature lovers to visit have been revealed with springtime now well upon us.

According to the Met Office, we can expect to see the warmest spring on record in parts of the UK, reaching around or above 10C on warmer days.

While major cities may seem worlds apart from the slower pace and greener pastures of the countryside, research by McCarthy Stone has found that you don’t always have to choose between a city break or a country retreat to experience Britain’s best natural offerings.

Numerous UK cities have an array of natural wonder right on their doorstep, and the study saw Plymouth top the rankings, with the city scoring 345 points out of a possible 500. The scoring system combined five factors including rare species of animals, stargazing spots, National Trust sites, and outdoor activities nearby, with each city being awarded points out of 100 per ranking.

The results reveal that the South Coast’s outdoor offerings make the region a hotbed for nature-seekers to flock this spring. Top-scoring Plymouth (345 points) boasts 10 National Trust sites and four National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty on its doorstep. Southampton follows in second, with the coastal city earning 297 points, thanks to a number of nearby nature spots.

Whilst a city-break to England’s capital city may not seem like the first choice for lovers of the outdoors, the study ranked London in third place, scoring 255 points out of 500. This is thanks to the capital’s 240 outdoor activities, making it one of the greenest cities on the list to visit.

Bristol came fourth with 242 points, followed by Newcastle and Swansea with both cities picking up 206 points to come joint fifth.

Table of top 10 UK cities for nature lovers to visit

Rank City Points 1 Plymouth 345 2 Southampton 297 3 London 255 4 Bristol 242 5 Newcastle 206 6 Swansea 206 7 Oxford 199 8 Wolverhampton 188 9 Birmingham 185 10 Bournemouth 176

Best cities for nearby stargazing spots revealed

Budding astronomers may also consider the southwest region when looking for a trip away, after the research found Bristol to be the UK’s star city. Fourth in the overall nature rankings with 242 points, Bristol boasts four major stargazing spots and has some of the lowest light pollution levels in the country.

Nearby Cardiff followed closely behind as the second-best city for stargazing, with London securing third place. London scored 255 points in the overall ranking and boasts sites like Morden Hall Park, hailed as perfect for stargazing by the National Trust.

Cities with rare species on their doorstep

Newcastle is the most northerly city to make the overall top 10, with a total of 206 points and has been named as the number one ranked city in the UK for rare species of animals, with residents able to see red squirrels.

Joint-second cities Aberdeen and Norwich, which scored 140 and 166 points in the overall totals are also well located for spotting rare animals. Aberdeen’s Bullers of Buchan is home to puffins and Norfolk’s Ranworth Broad is known for its otters.

Miruna Constantinescu, National Marketing Director at McCarthy Stone :