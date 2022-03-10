STV Studios boosts producer portfolio

STV Studios acquires stake in Mighty Productions and extends Tod Productions partnership.

STV Studios this week confirmed that Mighty Productions, will become the 9th label in its expanding portfolio; and that the business has extended its exclusive partnership with scripted producer, Tod Productions, for a further three years.

David Mortimer, MD of STV Studios:

“I’m so excited to welcome Mighty Productions to the STV Studios family. Lynn and Hugh bring with them a proven track record in returnable, high impact entertainment formats and, with bases in Glasgow and London, are strongly positioned to address the growing market for nations and regions production. I’m also thrilled that we will continue to work closely with Elaine Collins and her team at Tod Productions, who have an incredible development slate with a number of projects at advanced states, so we’re really excited about what’s around the corner for this talented indie.” “Our strategy of investing in small, dynamic production companies which share our values, creativity and enthusiasm for original high-quality shows, is paying off, with great creative and commercial progress being made across all labels.”

STV Studios has acquired a minority stake in Glasgow and London-based, Mighty Productions. Through the deal, STV will have the opportunity to increase its position to a majority interest over time.

Mighty was created by Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycroft, who have been involved in developing and producing some of TV’s biggest hits including The Weakest Link, !mpossible and Tipping Point. They have recently delivered a new quiz format for Channel 4 presented by Dara Ó Briain, called One and Six Zeros; are executive producers on an eight-part dating format for NBC Universal-owned streamer, Peacock, called Ex Rated; and have produced a raft of factual entertainment series for the BBC Scotland channel.

STV Studios also confirmed today the extension of its exclusive development and co-production deal with Tod Productions. Tod is owned by highly respected producer, Elaine Collins, who was responsible for hit detective drama, Vera, and BBC One drama, Shetland. The partnership was formed in 2017.

Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycroft of Mighty Productions:

“We are totally delighted to be joining STV Studios for the next leg of the Mighty adventure. We have known David for a long time and believe that he will be a great collaborator – we’re also overjoyed to finally have some height in the Mighty mix. Our amazing team up in Glasgow, headed by the fabulous Kirsten Highet and her right-hand development woman Kim Winston, are also thrilled about this move.”

STV Studios portfolio includes in-house teams, STV Drama, STV Entertainment, STV Factual; entertainment and fact ent specialists, Primal Media, Barefaced TV and Hello Mary – and now Mighty Productions; and scripted producers, Two Cities and Tod Productions.

Elaine Collins, MD of Tod Productions: