Munya and Filly Get Chilly with ‘Freeze the Fear’ spin-off

Munya and Filly Get Chilly to accompany Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

BBC One and BBC Three will be bringing viewers a brand-new entertainment reality show with Wim Hof, aka The Iceman. The series will follow a group of celebrities on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, where they will face a unique test of mental strength like no other, under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC:

“BBC Three is set to become BBC Freezing as Munya and Yung Filly put their own spin on our brand new BBC One series. Their light hearted take on all things Wim will certainly give viewers plenty of laughs and a flurry of shivery surprises.”

Munya and Filly Get Chilly, the spin-off from the main show, will offer a fresh and light-hearted take on the challenges from the BBC One show. In each episode, presenters and viral comedy stars, Munya and Filly will immerse themselves in the sub-zero temperatures and take on Wim’s challenges, from breathing exercises to ice baths and beyond. They’ll have the chance to collaborate musically with Wim (who loves a singsong) and they have lots of pranks for each other and the celebs in store.

The BBC Three sister show will be filmed within the tented village that the celebrities are inhabiting, alongside the filming of the BBC One series, with behind-the-scenes content and exclusive access to the celebrities and hosts. Each episode will also see friends, Munya and Filly go head-to-head as they take on one of the adrenaline stunts or cold challenges set by Wim.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof will be fronted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack and promises a genuine reality, high drama, jeopardy and plenty of laughs. The celebrities taking part are musical theatre legend Alfie Boe OBE, songwriter and footballer Chelcee Grimes, Strictly professional dancer Dianne Buswell, TV presenter Gabby Logan MBE, Welsh weatherman and drummer Owain Wyn Evans, former captain of France’s national team Patrice Evra, rapper Professor Green and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three:

“Munya and Filly Get Chilly on BBC Three is a brilliantly titled and brilliantly entertaining companion to the main show. Both are top comedy talents that we’re really happy to work with and this series is going to be a great way for audiences to dive deeper into Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.”

The series will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2022, in-line with the BBC One transmission.