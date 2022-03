British comedians send message to Parliament with video in support of Ukrainian Refugees

Earlier today Sandi Toksvig released a video with contributions from Stephen Fry, Miranda, Miriam Margolyes, Clive Anderson, Omid Djalili, Rosie Jones and many more UK comedians.

The message in it is simple, asking that Britain make the necessary changes to its visa system to welcome more Ukrainian Refugees.

Sandi Toksvig:

“Since Russia’s invasion, 22,000 Ukrainians have applied for UK visas, but just over 1,000 have been issued. I am ready to house a Ukrainian family, as are many British people. We want to help, but we need the UK government to take action now, and welcome refugees with open arms”.

#withopenarms

Full list of contributors:

Sandi Toksvig

Aisling Bea

Stephen Fry

Miranda Hart

Ruby Wax

Tim Vine

Rory Bremner

Shaparak Khorsandi

Miriam Margolyes

Maisie Adam

Julie Graham

Sanjeev Kohli

Jenny Eclair

Andy Hamilton

Clive Anderson

Ronni Ancona

Sofie Hagen

Graham Norton

Omid Djalili

Daliso Chaponda

Angela Barnes

Adam Kay

Sally Phillips

Hal Cruttenden

Cally Beaton

Kathy Lette

Jan Ravens

Jessica Hynes

Arthur Smith

Clive Mantle

Carla Mendonça

Jonny Weldon

Sindhu Vee

Cariad Lloyd

Rosie Jones

Bridget Christie

Miles Jupp