Lifestyle

Chinwe Russell look for ‘original artwork’ to auction off in support of Ukraine

March 12, 2022
Liz Charlton
No Comments
Chinwe Russell  has called on artists to submit original artwork to help support Ukraine during their fight against their invader.

​Ukraine has been devastated by war. Many people have lost their lives, their homes, their loved ones. Thousands have become refugees overnight.

This is why Chinwe Russell in association with Chalkwell Auctions have decided to support those affected by the Russian invasion by auctioning off original artwork with the funds going to assist those who need it most.

“Many families have been affected by this war, including my family. And so I call upon the international artists community to join me to raise much needed funds for Ukraine. I have had the privilege of working with many of you and this time, I call you to join this common purpose. In collaboration with Chalkwell auctions in the United Kingdom, we will hold a charity auction on 29th March and we need you to donate some original artworks if you can.” – Chinwe Russell statement

The money raised from the auction will be donated to the Red Cross who are risking their lives daily to support those left behind in Ukraine, those who have fled the country and the thousands of refugees at the Borders.

The deadline for submissions is 16th March with more information here.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

Reebok in partnership deal with athlete Myles Garrett

March 11, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

British comedians send message to Parliament with video in support of Ukrainian Refugees

March 11, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

Smart tickets are the future of rail travel?

March 10, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

Spring into nature: The best UK cities for nature lovers

March 10, 2022
Liz Charlton