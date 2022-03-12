Chinwe Russell look for ‘original artwork’ to auction off in support of Ukraine

Chinwe Russell has called on artists to submit original artwork to help support Ukraine during their fight against their invader.

​Ukraine has been devastated by war. Many people have lost their lives, their homes, their loved ones. Thousands have become refugees overnight.

This is why Chinwe Russell in association with Chalkwell Auctions have decided to support those affected by the Russian invasion by auctioning off original artwork with the funds going to assist those who need it most.

“Many families have been affected by this war, including my family. And so I call upon the international artists community to join me to raise much needed funds for Ukraine. I have had the privilege of working with many of you and this time, I call you to join this common purpose. In collaboration with Chalkwell auctions in the United Kingdom, we will hold a charity auction on 29th March and we need you to donate some original artworks if you can.” – Chinwe Russell statement

The money raised from the auction will be donated to the Red Cross who are risking their lives daily to support those left behind in Ukraine, those who have fled the country and the thousands of refugees at the Borders.

The deadline for submissions is 16th March with more information here.