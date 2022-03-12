Tyler Henry joins Netflix

The medium has launched a new series on the streaming service.

Tyler Henry is a world-renowned medium with more than 300,000 people on his waiting list.

After years of being Hollywood’s go-to medium, Tyler heads out across the country to offer readings to as many of the people on his waiting list as he can, bringing them the hope, healing and closure they are seeking.

These transformational and emotional episodes bring answers to the people he reads, providing to them proof that there is more to this world than what we see and that our loved ones never really leave us.

Over the course of the nine episodes viewers can allegedly experience the power of Tyler’s readings, get insight into what it means to live with such a gift, and follow along on Tyler’s personal journey unravelling a family mystery to discover where he really comes from.

Life After Death with Tyler Henry is streaming now on Netflix