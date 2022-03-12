Craig Revel Horwood is the first star for Fame in the Family

It’s a game, it’s a bit DNA investigation, its a dinner party…

In this brand-new show and DNA guessing game, one celebrity hosts a very special dinner party for four guests they’ve never met.

Over dinner, they play three fact-finding games that reveal fascinating celebrity biography, childhood memories and family history to help them work out who is related to the famous face. At the end of the dinner party, the diners make a final guess as to who they think is related to the celebrity before the DNA results are revealed.

Those who get it right win a share of a thousand-pound cash prize and at least one of the diners goes home with a prize that money can’t buy… fame in the family.

This new series kicks off with Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, who hosts a very special dinner for four guests he’s never met previously. Over dinner, Craig reveals childhood memories and family history that throws up connections with all of his guests – from West End performing ancestors and clog dancing relatives to bent noses and wonky fingers.

But it’s only when the DNA results are revealed at the end of dinner that they find out who is indeed Craig’s cousin. Will any of them guess correctly to waltz away with a cash prize of up to £1000… and who will discover they have fame in the family?

Other celebs taking part in the series include Toyah Willcox, Joe Pasquale, Rusty Lee and Shaun Ryder.

Fame in the Family, Channel 4, Monday, March 14th at 5.30 pm