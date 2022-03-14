‘The Three Drinkers’ head to Ireland for Amazon Prime

Slane Distillery, the Irish whiskey maker based on the grounds of the famed Slane Castle, will appear in the new season of Amazon Prime TV Series The Three Drinkers.

‘The Three Drinkers in Ireland’, will be available for viewing globally on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2022, with episode 5 featuring Slane Distillery airing on March 31.

The Three Drinkers are drinks experts, writers and broadcasters Helena Nicklin and Aidy Smith, joined by a deliciously diverse revolving roster of ‘third drinker’ guests. This will be the second Three Drinkers TV series for Smith and Nicklin who also produce the popular ‘Bring a Bottle’ podcast, run the drink, travel and lifestyle-focused online magazine thethreedrinkers.com and have a growing social media/influencer presence.

Slane Distillery is housed in retrofitted horse stables on the grounds of the famed Slane Castle, which dates to 1703 and which has, since 1981, also served as home to the legendary Slane Castle concerts. Slane Irish Whiskey marries traditional Irish craftsmanship with innovations like its signature Triple Casked maturation process. Using a blend of virgin, seasoned and sherry casks, the resulting spirit is bold, yet smooth and more robust and complex than a traditional blended Irish whiskey. Its striking black bottle calls out its distinctive flavor and unconventional approach that embodies the pride of Slane.

In addition to Slane Distillery and Slane Castle, The Three Drinkers in Ireland will explore all sorts of drinks beyond the delicious whiskey, from gin and poitin to cider and Irish cream. They’ll also take a deeper dive into Ireland’s incredible food scene and will showcase some traditional activities such as bog snorkelling, cheesemaking, eel fishing and Irish dancing. The result is an escapist, gastronomic journey with a drinks hook through the picturesque island of Ireland that’s light-hearted and aspirational with plenty of take-home tips. It’s the perfect pour of armchair travel and feel-good entertainment.

Helena Nicklin: