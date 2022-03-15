MTV launches dedicated 1980s and 1990s music channels

On March 31st, MTV 80s and MTV 90s will launch to provide a dedicated home for era-defining hits across all genres.

They will join the network’s flagship music brands MTV Music and MTV Hits, both of which will continue to be destinations for contemporary music releases. The broadcaster notes that they have ‘made these changes to reflect our audience’s current viewing patterns, and it means we are saying goodbye to our MTV Classics and MTV Base brands.’

The channels’ EPG positions will remain unchanged and can be found as follows MTV 80s [Formerly MTV Classic – Sky 353, Virgin 316] and MTV 90s [Formerly MTV Base – Sky 352, Virgin 313]

Since its launch in 1999, MTV Base has been a fantastic platform for introducing and establishing some of the biggest acts in RnB, rap, grime and more into UK contemporary culture at a time when these genres were still considered ‘niche’.

‘Music of Black origin now holds a broad appeal for a variety of fans across the UK’ MTV note, adding ‘we have refined our music channels to reflect how these genres have been integrated into mainstream playlists more generally.’

Contemporary Black music and artists will continue to be showcased on the flagship channel, MTV Music and on MTV Hits. They are also bringing back YO! MTV Raps: Rated, presented by Poet and Snoochie Shy as a new bi-weekly show on MTV Music and MTV UK.

Early 21st century content from MTV Base will find a new home on MTV Hits, alongside chart-toppers across all genres, while old skool 90s content will move to the MTV 90s channel, showcasing a golden age of RnB and hip-hop.