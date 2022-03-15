Real Housewives format heads to Lagos in Nigeria

The latest instalment of The Real Housewives franchise will follow the opulent lives of six of the most glamourous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

In true Lagos style, the Housewives will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama and power moves the franchise has come to be known and loved for globally. Produced by Livespot 360, The Real Housewives of Lagos will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries from 8 April 2022, with new episodes every Friday.

Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content, Showmax Africa:

“As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

The Real Housewives of Lagos is the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise that is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios/Universal Studio Group. This also marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban on Showmax.

Meet the Lagos ‘housewives’…

Carolyna Hutchings is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company. She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO that caters to women and children. Hutchings is a mother of three beautiful kids.

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur. Ikeji is a mother of two and is married to former Super Eagles star Christopher Kanu. Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer as well as co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd. and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs a women and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation.

Toyin Lawani is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother of three super-talented kids and is married to musician and creative photographer, Segun Wealth. Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. She is also a mother of two.

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. She’s also the creative director of online retail fashion company Lure Fashion Limited, as well as an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur. Timmer is mum to a beautiful daughter and wife to John Timmer.