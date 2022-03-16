Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 16th March

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, March 16.

Things are tense at the Taylor’s as Mitch tries to find somewhere to stay and Bailey pleads with Keegan to intervene, unaware of how much he is struggling himself. Vinny and Kat rally around Keegan but their words are not enough.

Later, Whitney finds Keegan drowning his sorrows and tries to get through to him but they are interrupted by Suki who is furious after learning Kheerat is facing serious charges.

Keegan storms off and gets into a huge argument with Karen about everything that has happened. Desperate to help, Whitney makes a phone call and begs the person on the other end of the line to come to the Square.

Meanwhile, as Jean prepares for a lavish date with Harvey, Tommy ponders whether his nan could be the money thief. Tommy confronts Jean but she hits back with some home truths.

Later, Tommy approaches Billy and asks if he can be his apprentice, insisting he didn’t steal from Kat but he wants to help her. Believing this confirms he stole the money; Kat piles the pressure on Tommy to tell the truth.

Elsewhere, Zack has an idea to help a grief-ridden Shirley and turns to a reluctant Callum for help.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

After seeing Abi’s story in the Gazette, Debbie demands answers, assuming the baby to be Kevin’s. But Abi hurries out, explaining the baby is having an operation today. Abi is stunned when a supportive Kevin appears at the hospital.

With Kevin assuming the baby is the result of her one-night stand with Tez, Abi goes along with the lie. Later, the nurse confirms that Alfie’s operation went well.

Meanwhile, Aggie is horrified to realise that Grace’s threats could trigger Ed’s gambling. They decide to tell Michael that Grace has only come back for more money. How will Michael react?

Elsewhere, Daisy masks her relief when she learns that Nicky didn’t get the job.

Also, Adam knocks back drinks and flirts with a girl, lying his wife died in a car crash. Having received a text from Daisy, Daniel intervenes but Adam announces he’s going into town.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

With the walls closing in around her, Dawn makes one final call before accompanying Alex.

Trapped, Dawn realises that her task may be more dangerous than she had originally thought when she meets with Alex’s dealer. Just as the meeting concludes, the trio are interrupted by a police car and Dawn is guided into the back of it.

Meanwhile, Manpreet puts on a brave face.

Elsewhere, Amelia reluctantly tells her concerned family about her encounter with Noah, but is left embarrassed when Kerry intervenes.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

On their A-game, Zara and Tony prepare for their debate.

Could a blast from the past ruin things for Zara as Lisa Hunter comes back to the village and secrets about her time in Thailand are revealed?

Meanwhile, Serena ignores her dad’s advice and focuses on her fitness. Later, things get tearful as she confides in Lizzie as she feels her dreams slip away.

Elsewhere, Warren gets a shock as he’s confronted by a masked attacker; Joel confides in Cleo and things get steamy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm