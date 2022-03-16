Manic Street Preachers for Radio 6 Music Festival

Manic Street Preachers will perform at the festival in Cardiff…

The performance will be broadcast live on 6 Music and simulcast on BBC Radio Wales from 7pm on Thursday 31 March. Highlights will also be broadcast on BBC One Wales and BBC Four at a later date.

One of Wales’ most famous rock bands, Manic Street Preachers, will be performing classic tracks from across their career at this gig.

Seventy five pairs of free tickets to attend the gig will be available for fans and allocated at random via a BBC Studio Audience Services ballot. Audiences can register for the chance to get tickets here. Registration is now open and closes at midnight on Sunday 20th March.

The 6 Music Festival takes place from Friday 1 – Sunday 3 April and features live performances, DJ sets, Q&A sessions and more across multiple venues in Wales’ capital city, including St. David’s Hall, The Great Hall and Y Plas in Cardiff University Students’ Union, and Tramshed.

Camilla Pia, 6 Music Assistant Commissioner and Festival producer:

“Manic Street Preachers are the kings of visceral and fiercely brilliant live performances. We’re used to watching them play in arenas, so I’m thrilled that they’re giving our listeners the opportunity to be part of what promises to be a very special and extremely intimate gig in Clwb Ifor Bach as part of the 6 Music Festival. Legend has it they were billed to play there early in their career but never did. 6 Music is honoured to be part of the story in finally making that happen.”

Manic Street Preachers’ performance will follow BBC Music Introducing’s warm up night on Wednesday 30 March, which also takes place at Clwb Ifor Bach. Hosted by 6 Music’s Tom Robinson and BBC Radio Wales’ Bethan Elfyn, the show will see performances from burgeoning Welsh artists and BBC Music Introducing favourites, Panic Shack, Adwaith, Malan and Hemes.

The audio will also be available on BBC Sounds after the broadcast and selected songs will be available to watch at a later date on BBC iPlayer.