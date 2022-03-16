Concert for Ukraine to broadcast on TV

ITV and STV are to stage a Concert for Ukraine.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV:

“Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

ITV across England, Wales and the Channel Islands, STV across Scotland and ITV’s UTV for Northern Ireland along with Livewire Pictures are to join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee and the media & entertainment group Global to stage a two-hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29th March.

Concert for Ukraine will bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

A line-up of presenters and artists, to be announced over the coming days, will take part in the live show, which will be broadcast across the television networks as well as the ITV Hub and STV Player.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC:

“It is heart-breaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious. But there is something we can all do to bring hope. Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead.” “We are grateful to ITV, Livewire Pictures, Global and M&S for their support to this appeal, our special thanks to ITV who have supported DEC with emergency appeals over many decades and just recently for Afghanistan.”

Additionally, all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening. ITV has a long history of supporting DEC appeals, most recently through an appeal for the Afghanistan Crisis in December 2021. Additionally, ITV has raised £60 million for Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s global work since the show began, and regularly raises awareness of different charitable causes and organisations through daytime and regional news coverage.

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Broadcast at STV:

“We’ve seen time and time again that the generosity of STV viewers knows no bounds. As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify at an alarming rate, this event will be an opportunity for our audiences to come together through the power of music, show our whole-hearted support for Ukraine, and help make a difference to those affected through the work of DEC charities.”

The show is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.