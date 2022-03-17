Broadcasting Sky

Sky Cinema celebrate 50th anniversary of The Godfather

March 17, 2022
Neil Lang
No Comments
The anniversary will be marked with the movies on Sky Cinema from March 18th to 20th.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of one of the most acclaimed and celebrated film series of all time, Sky Cinema presents a channel devoted to The Godfather trilogy.

Regarded as one of the best American films ever by the American Film Institute, Francis Ford Coppola’s epic masterpiece features Marlon Brando in perhaps his most memorable, and Oscar-winning role, as the patriarch of the Corleone family and Al Pacino as the reluctant heir to the throne, Michael Corleone.

The Godfather is a violent and chilling portrait of this Sicilian family’s struggle to stay in power in a post-war America of corruption, deceit and betrayal. Coppola begins his legendary trilogy, masterfully balancing the story of the Corleone’s family life and the ugly crime business in which they are engaged.

Along with the iconic original film, Sky Cinema will also be showing the Academy Award®-winning sequel The Godfather Part II – featuring Robert De Niro as a younger Vito Corleone – and the finale to the Corleone story, The Godfather Part III.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting Sky

Sky confirm air date for second series of The Flight Attendant

March 17, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Channel 4

Channel 4 to launch ‘in-house investigative unit’ for Dispatches

March 17, 2022
Shaun Linden
Broadcasting ITV

Andrew Buchan pens drama for ITV

March 17, 2022
Mike Watkins
Broadcasting ITV

New weekend ITV shows for Kate Garraway, Big Zuu, Vick Hope and Katie Piper

March 17, 2022
James Ryder