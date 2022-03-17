Sky Cinema celebrate 50th anniversary of The Godfather

The anniversary will be marked with the movies on Sky Cinema from March 18th to 20th.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of one of the most acclaimed and celebrated film series of all time, Sky Cinema presents a channel devoted to The Godfather trilogy.

Regarded as one of the best American films ever by the American Film Institute, Francis Ford Coppola’s epic masterpiece features Marlon Brando in perhaps his most memorable, and Oscar-winning role, as the patriarch of the Corleone family and Al Pacino as the reluctant heir to the throne, Michael Corleone.

The Godfather is a violent and chilling portrait of this Sicilian family’s struggle to stay in power in a post-war America of corruption, deceit and betrayal. Coppola begins his legendary trilogy, masterfully balancing the story of the Corleone’s family life and the ugly crime business in which they are engaged.

Along with the iconic original film, Sky Cinema will also be showing the Academy Award®-winning sequel The Godfather Part II – featuring Robert De Niro as a younger Vito Corleone – and the finale to the Corleone story, The Godfather Part III.